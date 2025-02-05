Vijender Gupta expresses confidence in securing 3rd consecutive win from Rohini

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP candidate from the Rohini constituency, Vijender Gupta, along with his wife, Dr Shobha Vijender Wednesday exercised their franchise for Delhi Assembly polls.

Gupta exercised his franchise at Polling Booth Number 91, NK Bagrodia Public School, Sector-9, Rohini. Before heading to the polling station, he and his wife visited a nearby temple, offered prayers, and sought divine blessings for his victory.

Talking to mediapersons after voting, Gupta expressed confidence in securing a third consecutive win from Rohini. He said the overwhelming support and affection from the people of Rohini clearly indicates a decisive victory. He emphasised that the electorate has placed its trust in BJP’s development policies, making this election a one-sided contest.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Gupta said the BJP has given the country a new direction for development, and the people of Delhi now seek change. He expressed the hope that when the election results are announced on February 8, the BJP will secure a clear majority and form the government in Delhi.

The BJP leader asserted that this day would mark the beginning of a new era of development in the city with BJP’s landslide victory.

He also extended gratitude to senior BJP leaders, chief ministers, and MPs who addressed public meetings in his support during the campaign. Additionally, he thanked the party’s dedicated workers, office bearers, and supporters who worked tirelessly to take BJP’s message to every household.