Happy Ramadan 2020! The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has already started. In this, Muslims around the world observe fasting from dawn to dusk. It falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar to mark the first revelation of the holy book, Quran, to Prophet Muhammad.

As per the Islamic beliefs, God forgives the past sins of the devotees who pray and fast with faithful intentions. Ramadan begins and ends with the appearance of the new moon. This year Ramadan is expected to begin from Thursday, April 23 and will conclude on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Here are some of the best wishes, greetings, FB messages, Whatsapp statuses and images to share for your loved ones.

Ramzan doesn’t come to change our schedules, it comes to change our hearts … May allah accept All our fasts and duas in this beautiful Ramzan and may the guidance and blessing of allah be with you and your family always.

Make this Ramadan a turning point in your life. Break free from the deceptions of this world and indulge in the sweetness of Eman. Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan is about breaking bad habits, not putting them on pause. Ramadan Mubarak!

The end of Ramadan is not “The End” but start of a new journey leading towards Jannah. Ramadan Mubarak.

It is believed that Allah loves the deeds that are done constantly even if they may be small. Ramadan is like Rain. It nourishes the seed of good deeds. Ramadan Mubarak to all.

