Ramadan 2020 will begin on April 23, the Thursday evening and last for a whole month. It is an Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the globe. Fasting during this month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims who are fasting are not supposed to eat or drink anything including water from dawn to dusk during this period of one month. They are allowed to eat only during ‘Sahoor’ that is the pre-dawn time before starting the fast.

Be smart about the food you choose to eat during Ramadan fasting. Eat a nutritious and balanced diet that will leave you energetic and help you curb hunger and thirst. This healthy diet will work well together with the consumption of appetite-suppressing fruits. Fruits that curb hunger and thirst and are also healthy to eat should be included in Ramadan ‘Sahoor’. You can eat these fruits until you feel stuffed and still not consume a significant amount of calories. When these fruits are eaten in combination with nutritious diet, they help curb your hunger in a healthy way.

These fruits include:

Pear: Pear is a high-fiber fruit which contains essential antioxidants and plant compounds. The high-fiber and water content help keep you full for long. Make it a part of your balanced-nutritious diet to enhance fullness after meals. Then you will feel less urge to snack for a long time. Pears contain soluble fiber called pectin which nourishes gut bacteria and improves gut health by flushing the digestive system of toxins. Pear provides essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, riboflavin, vitamin B6 and folate.

Apple: Eat apple as it contains high water content and ample fiber. The sweet and crunchy fruit is super healthy, delicious and low in calories. The fruit is loaded with feel-full benefits. The fiber content will keep you full and satisfied during the fasting time. The low-glycemic index in the fruit means your blood sugar levels do not spike when you eat it. The fruit can fill you up more than many other fruits. Apple contains antioxidants, vitamins, dietary fiber and a range of other nutrients to keep you energetic throughout fasting.

Orange: Orange is a high-fiber fruit and it provides bulk that may help you feel full for longer. Eat it whole to have a stronger effect on fullness that its juice would not provide. Also the satiety index of the fruit is twice as filling as bananas with the same amount of calories. It is because that the fruit contains high water content. Loaded with vitamin C, the nutrition profile of orange is amazing. Eat oranges during ‘Sahoor’ to feel vigour and enjoy good health.

Avocado: Avocado is rich in mono-unsaturated fatty acids and protein content, unlike other fruits. In addition, the fruit contains high amount of fiber and healthy fats, both of which slow digestion and improve satiety. The fruit can suppress hunger for hours and provide you better blood sugar control. So eat avocado to keep your fullness for long without adding calories. It controls hunger by adding healthy fats and fiber.

Watermelon: Watermelon is a high-fiber fruit consisting 92 percent of water. You can snack on it as much you feel hungry because it is extremely low in calories. Watermelon is an appetite-supressing fruit. Eating watermelon is an important way to keep your body well-hydrated due to its high water content. This property of the fruit will help you feel full for long. The fruit is a good combination of water and fiber which means it provides you a good volume of food without a lot of calories. Besides hydrating with its high water content and keeping you full for long, watermelon is highly nutritious. Loaded with myriad of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin B1, B5, B6, magnesium, carotenoids including beta-carotene and lycopene, watermelon should be included in ‘Sahoor’. Additionally, this fruit contains an important amino-acid known as citrulline which aids healthy digestion.

These are fiber-rich fruits loaded with water content. They help you feel full for longer and curb your hunger and thirst during Ramadan fasting.