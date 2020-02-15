It’s already mid-February. The weather is somewhat pleasant to go and explore some new places this year. While you must be seeking out some new places to enjoy with your friends and family, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the places that you can try this spring season.

Cottage Crafts Mela

Select CITYWALK brings an exclusive handloom and handicrafts products range organised by Central Cottage Industries Emporium. The exposition will showcase various products from different parts like wood carvings, metalware, leather products, Kutch crafts, Madhubani crafts, jewellery, cane & bamboo handicrafts, and handloom-based textiles which will give good exposure to the craft tradition of the country.

What: Cottage Crafts Mela at Select CITYWALK

When: 18th to 24th February 2020

Timings: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: The Plaza, Ground Floor, Select CITYWALK

World on A Plate

Gold Rush’s ‘World on a Plate’ is coming up with its fifth season in the Capital. The gourmet weekend will host Britain’s legendary celebrity Chef Marco Pierre White the original Rock star of modern cooking, having mentored chefs like Gordan Ramsay, Shannon Bennet, Curtis Stone and many others.

What: World On A Plate

When: 15th & 16th February 2020

Timings: 09:30 AM – 09:30 PM

Where: DLF Avenue, Saket