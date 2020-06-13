As if you really needed an excuse at all! But we’re not judging, it doesn’t hurt either that today is World Gin Day, a global celebration of all things gin.

This botanical goodness exudes passion with indigenous flavours whether it is infused in a cocktail or consumed with tonic. Celebrated since 2009, World Gin Day, founded by Neil Houston and Emma Stokes, is always the second Saturday in June. It began as a day to commemorate this wonderful concoction by getting people together to explore, experiment and enjoy a glass of their most loved liquid, as great gin connoisseurs, we can’t thank them enough!

Gin cocktails have always been popular but are back in the limelight. Its citrusy, spicy blending notes make for the yummiest summer cocktail. Here’s how you can join in the celebrations, IANSlife got Diageo India Brand Ambassadors to share ways to elevate and enjoy your favourite Tanqueray & tonic by making beautifully delicious drinks in the comfort of your home.

You can also experiment with garnish using fresh ingredients from your home garden, mint, basil, lemongrass, complimenting the liquid as you make your own #GardenInMyGlass. Enjoy your virtual happy hour with this botanical marvel and create unique concoctions that refine your taste buds. From online tastings to virtual tours via IG-live and gin-laced parties via zoom, put your best online skills to use and let’s raise a glass across the world!

Classic Tanqueray and Tonic

Ingredients

Tanqueray London Dry Gin: 50ml

Indian Tonic Water: 150ml

Method

Fill a large wineglass with ice. Pour in Tanqueray and tonic water. Stir well. Garnish with a fresh citrus slices – You can choose from oranges, lemon, lime or even musambi.

Mango and Gin

Ingredients

Tanqueray London Dry Gin: 45ml

Tonic: 150ml

Mango juice: 30ml

Spring: 2 mint

Star Anise: 1

Raw Mango: 2 pieces

Method

Add the gin and mango juice to a glass and stir. Then tap the mint spring and add the star anise. Fill the glass with crushed ice, top it up with tonic and stir well. Garnish with Mint Spring and Raw Mango.

Berried Tanqueray

Ingredients

Tanqueray London Dry Gin: 60ml

Cranberry juice: 30ml

Lime juice: 10ml

Tonic: 60ml

Soda: 60ml

Fresh Thyme: 1

Method

To a glass add the gin, cranberry juice, lime juice. Tap the thyme, fill the glass the ice, top it up with tonic, soda and stir well. Garnish with a thyme spring.

Pro Tip: You could also freeze some berries and flowers from your garden in ice and add it to make #GardeninMyGlass