Navaratri, the period of nine pious days and nights are dedicated to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. This time of the year is marked with ritualistic worshipping of the Goddess, fasting, meditation and offering Maa Shakti saatvik bhog prasad.

To please Nava Durga, different colours are worn each day according to the palate loved by the nine forms of the goddess.

Here are the nine colours which are especially worn on each day to seek the blessings of Shakti Swaroops:

Shailaputri: The first day is dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri. The devi is also worshipped as Parvati or Hemavati. As per Shiva Purana, Goddess Shailaputri was the daughter of Daksha Prajapati in her previous birth and she was deeply devoted to Lord Shiva since her childhood. She meditated gravely to beget Lord Shiva as her consort. Wearing orange-hued clothes is believed to be auspicious to get the blessings of the Goddess Shailaputri for happiness, enthusiasm and success.

Brahmacharini: The second incarnation is Goddess Brahmacharini. She is also known as Tapasyacharini because this is her two-armed meditative form, clad in white and holding a rudraksha mala and a sacred Kamandalu. This form is related to the severe penance undertaken by Sati and Parvati in their respective births to attain Lord Shiva. Devotees wear white-coloured clothes to please the Goddess who symbolises purity, sacredness, peace and virginity.

Chandraghanta: This is the third incarnation of Goddess Durga who is believed to produce the sound vibrations by her ghanta (bell) during a battle between gods and demons. The ferocious Goddess is pleased to see the devotees wearing red-hued clothes.

Kushmanda: The fourth day marks the worshipping of Goddess Kushmanda. This devi is believed to create the universe as the ‘Little Cosmic Egg’ with her smile, energy and warmth. Having a golden body as that of the sun, the devi showcases elegance and richness. Royal blue is the colour to be worn on this day.

Skandamata: The fifth is Skandamata. The four-armed goddess carries two lotus flowers, a kamandalu and a bell – one thing in each hand. She is famous with this name because Kartikeya is seen sitting in her lap. Wearing yellow clothes is considered auspicious on this day.

Katyayani: The sixth day is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani. She is the daughter of Sage katyayan. Those who worship this form of Shakti with utmost devotion are blessed with boons. Green, the colour of growth and prosperity is the colour of the day.

Kaalratri: The four armed deity who rides on a donkey is worshipped on the seventh day. She is ferocious in appearance, having dark complexion, three eyes on her forehead, scattered black hair and breathing fierce flames of fire. Grey colour is worn on this day by the devotees of Kaalratri.

Mahagauri: Eighth day is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, the four-armed devi carrying a trishool and a dumroo. She rides on a bull. Also known as Parvati, she went on an austere penance leaving all comforts to beget Lord Shiva as her consort. Lord Shiva appeared in front of her after several years of her deep penance and he was very happy seeing her true devotion for him. He showered holy water of Ganga over Parvati and she regained her beauty. Wear purple-coloured clothes on this day to worship Lord Gauri who epitomises richness, power and mobility.

Siddhidatri: On the ninth day, Devi Siddhidatri who is seen sitting on a lotus flower, having four arms and holding a lotus, mace, discus and a book is worshipped by the devotees. Peacock green is the auspicious colour of the day.

All these incarnations of Durga can be pleased with true devotion and piety.

May the blessings of the Goddess fill your life with health, happiness and prosperity!