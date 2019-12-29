As the New Year 2020 is approaching, it’s time for exchanging the gifts with the ones who are close to your heart. One can gift anything and everything new that has the spirit of well being and the renewal of love, peace and good relations. So, one can gift anything from a bunch of flowers to a box of candy, utilities or anything. The list can go on and on.

Here are some of the gift ideas which can be beneficial for you during this new year celebration. Send personalised gifts to your closed ones.

Flower Bouquet

Gift your loved ones a basket of fresh and bright coloured seasonal flowers and wish them a happy and prosperous New Year. This basket of colourful flowers will surely bring a smile on their faces on New year’s Day.

Gift Baskets

Opt for customised baskets with a collection of assorted items including chocolates, dry fruits, wine bottles, etc. Even a good Champagne bottle could be a nice New Year gift.

Utilities

Presenting something more practical or useful to your family and friends will be a good thought, you can have multiple choices. Presents such as fountains, wind chimes, clocks, metal sculptures, dream catchers, picture pals, pens, and writing pad are ideal for this category.

Wishing Candles

One can gift a set of multi-coloured candles that come with a plaque having your wishes engraved on it. It will also make a perfect New Year gift.

Jewellery

This is an ideal present for your beloved and mother. One can go for buying exotic jewellery items for them. It can be of any type including beaded jewellery, diamond jewellery, silver jewellery and many more.