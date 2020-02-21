The Capital city is all set to welcome Beat Street Festival 2020. The season to embrace the spring sun is fast approaching and what better way to rejoice basking in it with some flavoursome food and mood-setting music.

With a kick of adrenaline rush, Beat Street’s vibe is everything street – from dance performances, rap battles, DJ battles, street shows and a host of musical guests. The outdoor festival compliments the surreal natural landscapes with a beautiful blend of urban Delhi, at the venue. This two-day festival is sure to have you immersed in the best of food, drinks, and music.

The fest will also observe staggering performances by artists like Karan Aujla, Lisa Mishra, Sukh-E and many more.

Elated at the curation of and hoping for a super-successful festival, the founders, Mr Shubham Gulliya and Ms Tanya Juneja said, “Beat Street aims at celebrating food and music like never before. India does not have carnivals that focus on street culture, and we want to change that. This will also act as a platform for young talent to come together for rap battles, DJ battles and dance-offs. We aim to take Beat Street to tier-2 cities and promote street culture in its true form.”

Date: March 14-15, 2020

Venue: Kalagram – Garden of Five Senses, New Delhi