Lisa Mishra reacts to performing with Ed Sheeran a “I cannot believe this…”

Singer-actress Lisa Mishra is gearing up for a momentous performance in Delhi on February 15, where she will share the stage with global music sensation Ed Sheeran.

Describing this opportunity as a “defining career moment,” Mishra expressed her excitement and deep gratitude for the chance to collaborate with one of her greatest musical inspirations.

Advertisement

For Mishra, this performance is not just another concert—it’s the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to her craft.

Advertisement

“Performing with Ed Sheeran is nothing short of a dream come true,” she said, visibly emotional. “He has been one of my biggest inspirations, and to share the stage with him feels surreal. This is a defining moment in my career—one that solidifies my belief in the power of music and the importance of perseverance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Mishra (@lisamishramusic)

Lisa Mishra has long been a fan of the work of Ed Sheeran. And, the opportunity to perform alongside him represents a significant leap in her own musical journey.

She shared that she plans to bring something unique to the stage, hinting at a surprise for her audience: some unreleased music.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received. And I can’t wait to bring my heart and soul to this performance,” Mishra added. “Music has been my passion since day one. This experience is only pushing me to aim higher and dream bigger.”

Ed Sheeran’s highly anticipated Mathematics tour is making waves across India. He has performances in six cities, including Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.

Sheeran kicked off the tour with a performance in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on February 2. Indian singer Armaan Malik opened for the global star.

Malik shared his excitement on Instagram, saying, “See you tonight, Hyderabad! Doing a special set for Ed in your beautiful city.”

Fans eager to see Mishra and Sheeran live can purchase tickets through BookMyShow. Prices range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 28,000, depending on seat selection and availability.