While everything has come to a halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Nagpur Police has set up an open theatre at a shelter home to help people beat their anxiety amidst the crisis. Everyone is sharing their daily routine and how they are tackling the situation. However, people living in shelter homes are feeling depressed which is ultimately leading to a rise in their anxiety levels.

The police department, on Monday, took to Twitter to announce this initiative. The official Twitter handle of Nagpur City Police posted a video of the open theatre set up at a shelter home.

In the video, one can see a scene from Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Tanhaji being played on the screen. Several people wearing face masks watched the movie in the outdoor area.

“Watching a film redirects the attention and it’s an excellent way to decrease anxiety. Nagpur Police has set up an open theatre at the shelter homes,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Watching a film redirects the attention and it’s an excellent way to decrease anxiety. Nagpur Police has set up an open theatre at the Shelter Homes.#NagpurPolice#alwaysthere4u @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/YSDTbj149g — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 20, 2020

As of now, Nagpur Police’s tweet has garnered over 48.2k views and more than 1.9k likes. Several netizens dropped comments to laud the police department for this initiative. “It is nice to see Nagpur Police thinking on the psychological aspect too,” a user wrote. “Good work,” wrote another user.

So far, India has recorded over 18,000 cases.