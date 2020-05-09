Mother’s Day is almost here. Celebrated every year on May 10, the day is very special for expressing your love to your moms. However, seeing the ongoing pandemic, when everyone is in lockdown and is confined to the four walls of the house, it’s a bit difficult to celebrate this Mother’s Day like every year. This COVID-19 outbreak might hamper the plans. But, if you want you can make her feel special at home. How? We are going to help you. Here we have curated a list of some of the activities that you can opt for to make this Mother’s Day still special.

Prepare breakfast

While Indian moms have a tendency to forget most of the days (giggles), and so is the mother’s day, the best way to surprise her is to make morning breakfast for her. Serve her favourite breakfast recipe along with a sweet note in the food tray, and this is how you can kickstart a good day amidst lockdown.

Make time for her

Amidst the lockdown, people are quite busy working from home. Try to make time for her. Talk to her. Memorise your old moments. One can also talk to her about her daily life, her early days or her problems. Talking calms them and helps reduce anxiety. So, a day off can also act as a best gift for her.

Wake her up by singing

This is another interesting way to make your mother feel special at home during quarantine. You can plan a surprise with the rest of the family members. One can also write a song for her and recite it for her or play any musical instrument. You can also groove a little with your mom.

Health therapies

Meditation or yoga therapies can also work well. One can teach your mother some yoga exercises and do it with her not just on mother’s day but every other day. There are several apps one can switch to and enjoy a healthy life with their mom, especially in these tough times when COVID-19 cases have been increasing like anything.