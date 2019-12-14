It’s December and winter has already knocked the gates. We are sure that you can’t contain your excitement for the cold weather. Apart from the amazing winter fashion opportunities, we know what winters mean: winter food, winter alcohol, and settings to enjoy the chill in the air.

Wondering of places to head to in Delhi and NCR for these things? Try these places:

Food for Thought Fest

The 2019 edition of the Food for Thought Fest brings in the exciting components that make this a truly unique event. There will be talks and discussions around culture and cuisine in the ‘Thought Fest’, while the ‘Food Fest’ will be offering cookery workshops with master chefs of the region and an authentic flavour from the participating countries.

Venue: GMR Square, Aerocity

Date: 14th-15th December

Whiz Café

Whiz Café offers a gourmet menu that covers an impressive line-up of various cuisines and delicious dishes, along with a host of refreshing beverages. Complete with a simplistic and warm charm coloured with a touch of sophistication, the café attracts to its great location an eclectic mix of people, right from students to freelancers to working professionals.

Venue: Whiz Café, Whizdom Club, Savitri Complex, GK – 2, South Delhi

Time: 11 AM to 8 PM, Mon-Sun (Closed on Tuesdays)