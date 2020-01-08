It’s the time of the year when people have come back to their workplaces after having a gala time in their New Year vacations. But, even after coming back to work, it’s not easy to get over the hangover of memorable holidays. One must be feeling tired and wanting to go out on a weekend or so to deal with their not ‘feeling like work’ feels, here is a list of some places to relax.

Pet Fed

There are activities ranging from fashion show to curated arenas like off-leash play area and pet care stalls!

Venue: JVPD Grounds, Juhu, Mumbai

When: 11th & 12th January

The Westin

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi is all set to get the ball rolling in 2020 with themed Sunday brunches that will not only offer a plethora of cuisines and live performances but will also have fun new themes.

Venue: Seasonal tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

When: Every Sunday (12th January – 2nd February)

Timings: 12:30 PM – 04:00 PM

Select CITYWALK

Select CITYWALK brings the Second World War romantic adventure. Movies under the stars, hot popcorns and an American classic Casablanca powered by Sunset Cinema Club is going to be your Saturday vibe.

Venue: The Plaza, Ground Floor, Select CITYWALK

When: 11th January

Timings: 6:30 PM onwards

Lohri celebrations

This Lohri, experience the feminine graces of the festival that celebrate the end of an agrarian cycle and look forward to a year of hope and happiness. Sunanda Sharma (Classical Vocal) from the Benaras Gharana brings alive the traditional folklore and rites of passage of Punjab, followed by Punjabi Sufi singer, Rekha Raj.

Venue: The Hub, Habitat World, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

When: 13th January

Timings: 7:00 PM onwards