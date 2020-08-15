On 15 August 2020, India is celebrating 74 years of independence from the British Rule. This day indubitably reminds us of all the sacrifices, bloodbath and slavery that this country saw for years. After struggling for almost 2 centuries, Indians won their freedom on August 15, 1947. The freedom fighters broke the chains of slavery and freed us from the suffering under British rule. After we got Independence, our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag from the Red Fort in Delhi. Since then, August 15 is observed as a national holiday with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events.

The sheer depth of pride felt by every Indian as they look at their country’s tricoloured flag unfurl. Unfortunately, this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, these flag hoisting ceremonies will not be organised this Independence Day.

But, in the digital era, you can send the greetings and wishes for the day via social media and messaging apps. So, here are some Independence Day messages and quotes you can send out to your friends and family.

Freedom is our birth right, but was snatched away from us, Our nation earned this freedom after making great sacrifices, Let’s never take it for granted! Happy Independence Day!

No nation is perfect; it needs to be made perfect. This Independence Day takes a pledge to contribute towards the perfection of your country. Happy Independence Day.

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hai. Dekhna hai zor kitna bazu-e-kaatil mein hai. Happy Independence Day!

Carried with care, coated with pride, dipped in love, fly in glory, moments of freedom in shade of joy. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day!

May the glory of Independence Day be with us forever. Here’s wishing you a very happy Independence Day!

On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit!

Remember- united we stand, divided we fall. Independence Day is a reminder for us that we all are Indians first. Happy Independence Day!

Images To Share