As the world is facing Coronavirus pandemic, companies all across the globe have asked their employees to work from home. People are in self-quarantine and are practising social distancing at the moment, which is the need of the hour. Meetings are being held over video conferencing, which is the only way to carry out smooth functioning of work.

But, we all agree that there is a difference between getting up early, dressing up and going to the office and sitting in your night suit and attending a con-call. For some, work from home is a dream-come-true and for the rest, it is their worst nightmare.

From tending to the kid’s demands to do all the household chores, the list of duties has increased for everyone. The silver lining to working from home is the hours you save not commuting and it seems like the memers are utilising this time to make some really rib-tickling ones.

There’s no denying that the current Work-From-Home memes on the internet are some of the best ones that we have seen in a long time. There is something for everyone, from the ones who are loving work from home to the ones who cannot wait to go back to the office.

