New Year is barely a few hours away. On this day, everyone tend to make more strong bonds than ever by praying and sending good luck and wishes to their family and friends so the upcoming year will probably be enjoying and provide success to them.

So, here are some good wishes, quotes, and Shayaris that one can share with their loved ones and can make their New Year amazing and memorable.

In everything, there must be a season, a season of love & joy, a time to come and a time to go. I pray that this New Year 2020 blesses you happiness and joy forever and ever.

Μay your New Υear 2020 not be Α replication of οld and bad habits, Μay you re-establish yourself and board upon Α journey full οf excitement and adventure.

We all have different paths & ways in life, but no issue where we gο, we take a bit of each other everywhere sο, you must engrave it on your heart, that every day is the best day οf the year. Happy New Year 2020

May your New Year be filled with adoration, happiness, warmth, and cheer; and may you pass on these to those around you too.

Yeh Saal Tere Vaaste Khushiyon Ka Nagar Ho, Kya Khoob Ho Har Ek Khushi Teri Agar Ho, Har Raat Masarrat Ke Naye Geet Sunaaye, Lamhaat Ke Pairon Pe Bhi Shabnam Ka Asar Ho. Happy New Year.

Na Koi Ranz Ka Lamhaa Kisi Ke Paas Aaye, Khuda Kare Ke Naya Saal Sab Ko Raas Aaye, Khushiyan, Hansi, Khuwahishein, Taabirein, Aane Wala Saal AapKe Liye Sab Kuchh Dilaye. Happy New Year 2020.

Khuda Kare AapKo Naya Saal Raas Aa Jaye, Jise Aap Chahte Ho Woh Aapke Pass Aa Jaye, Dua Hai Iss Saal Kuwanre Na Rahe Aap, AapKa Rishta Lekar Aapki Saas Aa Jaye.

Mayoosi Rahe Aap Se Koson Dur, Safalta Har Kadam Mile Bharpoor, Poori Ho Aapki Har Ek ManoKamna, Humari Or Se New Year Ki ShubhKamna.

Aapke Saare Gham Ho Jayein All-Clear, Kebal Khushi Ho Aur Na Ho Koi Fear, Muskaan Bani Rahe Aapke Honthon Par, Isi Dua Ke Saath Aapko Happy New Year.

