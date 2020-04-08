As the entire nation is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti, the auspicious festival which commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman on Wednesday, &TV has come up with an initiative wherein the viewers and all Hanuman bhakts can recite the Hanuman Chalisa together with their families, as it plays on the channel on April 8, Wednesday at 9:30 pm.

Here’s what &TV artists from the show ‘Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’ had to say on this initiative alongside their connection and devotion towards Lord Hanuman, this Hanuman Jayanti.

Sneha Wagh, who is portraying the role of Mata Anjana in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram says, “I begin my day listening to Hanuman Chalisa. It helps me create a positive vibe and fills me with the motivation and energy to get on with my day. Although I am not a regular visitor to temples, I ensure I visit Hanuman temple whenever I get time. This Hanuman Jayanti, amid the lockdown, I will celebrate this festival at home with my family. I will be assisting my mother in cooking sweet delicacies and prepare for the puja, and later, we all will be tuning in to &TV to recite the verses of the Hanuman Chalisa. As the entire country unitedly fights the threat amidst us, I request all my fans and viewers to come together to recite the Hanuman Chalisa with us at 9:30 pm on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today.”

Jiten Lalwani who plays Maharaj Kesari says, “As a child, I grew up listening to Lord Hanuman’s stories of bhakti, and since then I have always worshipped him. I have inculcated the same habit in my children as well. This Hanuman Jayanti, we will celebrate by making a garland at home, cleaning the temple and singing bhajans in praise of Lord Hanuman. Towards the evening, I will be tuning in to &TV to recite the Hanuman Chalisa with my family. I urge all the viewers and Hanuman bhakts to join us in this unique initiative at 9:30 pm.”

Nirbhay Wadhwa, essays the role of Bali comments, “I am a strong believer of Bajrangbali. I remember all the verses of Hanuman Chalisa by heart and recite it in the morning, every Tuesday. It is believed that reading and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa not only protects us from evil forces but also provides us with the strength and courage to overcome our fears. This Hanuman Jayanti, I pray Sankatmochan to help us with more positivity and strength. Since I will not be able to visit Hanuman temple this year, my family and I will be tuning in to &TV to recite Hanuman Chalisa at 9.30 pm. I request everyone to join us in solidarity to recite the Hanuman Chalisa tonight in our collective fight to ward off the pandemic evil around us.”