Delhi’s 360 set to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti together

Palam 360 Khap is all set to organize a grand event to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on April 12, it said on Thursday.

Chaudhary Surender Solanki, the head of Palam 360, informed that all 360 villages of Delhi are collectively celebrating the Hanuman Jayanti Mahotsav in which people from all 36 communities of Delhi’s rural areas will join the celebrations.

It has been decided to honour distinguished individuals from Delhi’s rural regions who have brought laurels to society in the fields of sports, social service, politics, the film industry, or education on the special occasion, he added.

Solanki said the event would be attended by the Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, ministers of Delhi government, and film actors like Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda as well as popular Haryanvi artists Sapna Choudhary, Masoom Sharma, Pooja Hooda, Ajay Hooda, and head of other Khap Panchayats.