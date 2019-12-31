Google on Tuesday dedicated its doodle to New Year’s Eve 2019 as everybody is prepping up to commemorate the beginning of a new decade. The doodle features Froggy, the weather frog, and a little bird, watching the fireworks lit up the twilight sky.

One can see multicoloured fireworks including yellow, red, green and blue. These fireworks illuminate the airspace in the Google Doodle as Froggy and the bird wear party caps to celebrate New Year.

Froggy might sound familiar to everyone as it makes an appearance often while one looks for the weather forecast in Google Search on mobile devices.

According to the Google Doodle page, “Froggy is gearing up for New Year’s celebrations in any weather. He says he’s most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!” (sic).”

“Once the clock strikes midnight, the new decade begins! Time sure is fun when you’re having flies Ready to jump in? Hoppy New Year’s Eve!”

Today’s Google Doodle has been designed by Doodler Sophie Diao.

Google Doodle also released some other pictures too on its page in addition to the New Year’s Eve doodle- weather scenes to be precise. All of them, designed by Sophie Diao, feature Froggy.