February is the last month of the winter season in North-India, which sees an eclectic mix of festivals from across the different cultures, especially in the heart of the country, Delhi. So, here we have a list of great upcoming festivals that are celebrated in the month of February, which can also be enjoyed in the pleasant weather of the city with your loved ones.

Arth-A Fest Culture

India’s first multi-regional culture festival Arth, is back for its second season. Get ready to dive into the melting pot of culture that this nation is. Look forward to your panelists, an array of mind-boggling workshops and talks on anything and everything to do with culture, religion, ancestral roots, mythology and the country’s rich history by some of the most celebrated and respected scholars, intellectuals, journalists, authors, performers, artists and members of parliament.

Where: Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

When: February 21st- February 23rd, 2020

34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela

Faridabad, the little destination hidden in Haryana, saw no tourism until it began hosting the ‘Surajkund International Craft Mela’. A unique International craft festival, the Surajkund Mela is a platform for artists across the globe to showcase their culture and talent. Hosted annually by the Haryana Tourism Department in Surajkund, the mela has many offbeat attractions for tourists of every age. Over 20 countries from South Asia, Africa, and Europe actively participate in making this fair a huge success.

Where: Suraj Kund Rd, Lakewood city, Surajkund, Faridabad

When: February 1st – February 16th, 2020

Horn OK Please – Delhi’s Happiest Food Festival

Delhi’s Happiest Food Festival is BACK and this time bringing a Valentine extravaganza! Apart from their standard offering of tons of grub, amusement rides, flea market, homegrown bands, creative activities and immersive experiences, Horn ok is bringing you MANY brand new eateries from across India that you’ve never seen before at any food festival with exclusive menus and most items priced under 250 bucks! To make it a lovely weekend for all, they have got special couple-only zones for that exclusive date, themed photo ops, Valentine special dishes and drinks to keep the V-day vibe going.

Where: Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

When: February 14th -February 16th, 2020

The Lil Flea Delhi February 2020 Edition

After a long gap of one year, India’s happiest flea market, The Lil Flea will be back in Delhi this February with its massive community full of creativity and discovery. With hundreds of creative homegrown shops, artisanal desserts, experimental foods, indie music, movies under the stars, book exchanges, carnival games and a whole lot of experiences, The Lil Flea is the place to be if you’re someone with an eye for all things creative, independent or homegrown.

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi

When: February 28th -March 10th, 2020