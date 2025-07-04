Events like Durand Cup foster the spirit of the game: President Droupadi Murmu

Formally marking the commencement of the 134th Durand Cup – Asia’s oldest and India’s most prestigious football tournament, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday unveiled and flagged off the trophies of the Durand Cup 2025 at a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here.

The ceremony at the RBCC saw the presence of General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff and Lt General RC Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command and Patron, Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC). Also gracing the occasion was Arjuna Award recipient and renowned footballer Sandesh Jhingan.

In her brief remark on the occasion, the President said that sports promote discipline, determination and team spirit. Sports have the unique power to connect people, regions and countries. In India, it has been a powerful tool for national integration. All fellow citizens get thrilled when the tricolour flies at the Olympics or any international event.

Speaking at the occasion, President Murmu acknowledged the Durand Cup as a living symbol of India’s footballing heritage and Armed Forces’ sporting commitment, adding that ”football has a special place in the hearts of millions. It is not just a sport; it is a passion. The game of football is all about strategy, endurance and working together towards a common goal. Events like the Durand Cup not only foster the spirit of the game but also help develop the next generation of football players, providing them with a platform to grow.” She appreciated the role of the Armed Forces in keeping alive and promoting the spirit of the Durand Cup.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, on the occasion, said, “The Durand Cup is a legacy of valour, discipline, and unity that reflects the finest traditions of our Armed Forces and our nation. As we embark on another chapter of this historic competition, we are honoured by the presence of the President of India in flagging off this edition. This gesture reaffirms the enduring bond between sport, service, and the spirit of India.”

The 2025 edition of the Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest football tournament, will be played across six venues in five states – West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Jharkhand – from July 23 to August 23.

Kokrajhar in Assam will extend their status as Durand Cup hosts for the third consecutive year while Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Shillong in Meghalaya were added as hosts last year. The century-old tournament shifted its home base to Kolkata from New Delhi back in 2019 and will continue to hold that status for a sixth consecutive edition.

Since its shift to the East, the Durand Cup has reinstated itself as the country’s premier competition, growing from 16 teams to 24 teams, including participation from all the Indian Super League (ISL) teams.

Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, the tournament is unique in the sense that it pits Services teams against India’s best football clubs and over the past couple of editions, has also seen foreign participation with Army teams from neighbouring nations.

The matches will be held at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, JRD Tata Sports Complex or Morabadi Stadium in Jharkhand, Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, and SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar.

NorthEast United FC enters the tournament as defending champions, having secured their maiden title last year by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The full list of participating teams and groupings is expected to be announced later this week.