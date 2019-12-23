Christmas is around the corner and so is the time when kids make a long list of gifts they want from Santa. We are sure that you must have planned something similar. But, if they haven’t written their wish list for Santa yet, you can beat the lines and gift something to your kids. One can go for advance shopping and bring something that their kids want. From imaginative-play toys that peel your kids away from their screens and immerse them into a new, magical world, to classic throwback toys created with an all-new audience in mind, you can gift anything to your kids.

Here are some of the perfect Christmas 2019 gifts for kids!

Keyboard Playmat

One can gift the sound of eight instruments – guitar, piano, clarinet, trumpet, saxophone, violin, banjo, and xylophone to their kids. Your kids will enjoy the hands-on music with this fun play mat.

Clay set

If your child loves creativity, you can gift a box of colourful clay to your li’l one. These are non-toxic and stain-free clay. Let their creativity run wild in these clay creations.

Polaroid Camera

One can instantly capture the memories with this colourful camera. The kids will love how quickly their escapades print out!

Bear bath hooded towel

Bath time is so much more fun when you get to be a bear afterwards. These cosy, hooded towels will bring out the inner teddy bear in your kid.

2-Wheel Scooter

There really isn’t a cooler scooter out there, and the multicoloured lights mean you won’t have to worry as it starts to get dark and your kids will love it too.