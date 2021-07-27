It is rather challenging for a new mom to find ‘Me Time’. Self-care doesn’t mean one has to spend hours looking into a mirror, even a basic skincare and hair-care routine can be effective and will give the desired result.

Major reasons for hair and skin problems are hormonal changes that the body undergoes during pregnancy and lack of sleep making your skin dull and dry.

When it comes to hair, hair fall is one of the common concerns which new mothers face and most experience excess hair fall after childbirth.

Fret not! As soon as the hormone levels are back to normal in the body, the hair growth and fall cycle will also return to normal. But this could take several months to a year.

So what should you do? Simply try to take care of yourself as much as possible. Most women try to avoid extra medications during pregnancy, this is why home remedies come to the rescue to treat hair fall naturally without worrying about any side effects.

Tips to prevent hair fall

* Refrain from brushing your hair too much as it may lead to hair fall, especially when the hair is wet, since it’s fragile and can break easily.

* Revisit your shampoo and conditioner type. Hormonal changes may bring in a change in scalp type and hair type, use hair products appropriate for scalp type and hair type, sulphate free products are certainly recommended and adding a leave-in cream would be a good option to maintain moisture levels in the hair.

* Avoid tying your hair tightly. Tight hairstyles that pull and stress your hair can aggravate hair fall. Avoid tight braids, cornrows, ponytails, or tight buns. Use soft accessories like scrunchies and keep away tight hairpins.

* Healthy dietary habits are the key to having lustrous and healthy hair. Including fresh fruits and vegetables, and protein-rich foods in your diet will help. Also, drink enough water and stay hydrated throughout the day.

* Regularly trimming the ends of your hair can help prevent split ends and dry damaged ends. Additionally, a change in hairstyle will also make you feel good about yourself.

DIY 1: Curry Leaves

* Curry leaves or Kadi Patta are loaded with amino acids, antioxidants and various essential nutrients which help to stimulate hair growth, reduce hair fall and strengthen the hair follicle.

* Boil half cup coconut oil along with half cup curry leaves for 15 minutes and then allow it to cool. Strain the oil and massage your scalp with your fingertips with this oil thrice a week.

DIY 2. Methi or Fenugreek seeds

* Methi or fenugreek seeds are one of the most effective ways to treat hair fall naturally and it also helps to get rid of dandruff.

* Soak ï¿½ teaspoon of fenugreek seeds overnight and strain the water in the morning. Spray/apply this water on your head and allow it to stay for a couple of hours and rinse. This also can be done every alternate day

* It is normal to lose about 80-100 strands of hair every day because of hair fall during pregnancy, but if you notice more than that then it is a good idea to consult your doctor so that the problem can be investigated further.

Skin Care hacks!

Hormonal changes and tiredness that come with being a new parent can cause skin problems too. You may notice dark spots on your face, fine lines, acne, dryness etc. Here are some easy hacks for you to follow as a new mom —

* Try to sleep for 8 hours: We know it’s difficult and hard to get the sleep that you need. But if not at night, try to sleep during the daytime when your baby is asleep.

* Share the responsibility with your partner, let the father take care of the baby twice a week while you rest.

* Buy multi-speciality skincare: While you are multi-tasking, let the skin products pull double duty.

* Anti-ageing regimen — Invest in products that will work on your wrinkles, fine lines, moisturize and act as a sunscreen too. This could be in a night cream or day.

* DIY a baby food facial: If your baby has grown and started eating solids while preparing food for your baby you can also prepare a quick DIY mask for yourself with the same food ingredients like simply mix oatmeal with turmeric and use raw milk for consistency.

* Must have Eye Cream: When you are deprived of sleep, dark circles are sure to appear. Invest in a good Eye Cream that will help you to get rid of it.

* Pamper yourself: Many moms isolate themselves especially first-time moms. Get some time out from your busy schedule and visit a salon. Feel revived and see your favourite beautician. Enjoy yourself with a facial, pedicure, manicure, body massage or a spa.

* Use a good moisturiser: If you are someone who wants to get rid of your stretch marks, it is important to know that it is a slow and gradual process. They usually start fading over a period of time. There are plenty of creams and oils available that claim to remove stretch marks. However, the majority of these creams are essentially moisturisers and are effective in the long run.