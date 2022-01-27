Use these ways to get curly hair at home

Getting natural-looking curls can be a challenge if your hair is normally straight. However, there are some techniques you can use to create natural-looking curls, such as using bobby pins to make pin curls, rag-rolling your hair, using curlers, and using braids and buns to curl your hair. There are also some things you can do to enhance your curls if your hair already has a bit of wave to it.

Here are some of the ways through which you can get beautiful curls.

1. Braiding

Every girl craves flawless curls without causing damage to their hair. The simplest method is braiding. Start with either washing your hair or dampening them with a spray. There’s nothing much you need to do except wait for your hair to dry partially so that they retain moisture and can be combed.

For softer curls, make single or two braids whereas for smaller ones, tie your hair into numerous thin braids. Ensure that the hair is tightly braided when they are partially wet. You need to keep your hair the same way either overnight or at least for a few hours. Later, you can hand comb them using your fingers.

2. Tying A Bun

Begin with either washing or dampening your hair. Comb your hair thoroughly to avoid tangles. For loose curls, make a single bun at the top of your head whereas for more wavy curls, make two separate buns by parting and wrapping your hair. Secure your bun tightly using bobby pins and a hair tie. After a few hours, unwrap the bun to unravel the fabulous you.

3. Twist And Roll

It is a funky way to recreate your look. Dampen your hair; comb them with a wide toothed comb. Take small strands of hair from the top front of your head and twist them in one direction. Later, roll the twisted strand into a tight bun using bobby pins and hair ties. Repeat this with the remaining hair and let them stay overnight. Undo your hair in the morning to flaunt your gorgeous curls.

4. Using An Old T-Shirt

It is a bit tricky yet really fun. Take an old t-shirt and cut long and thin strips out of it. Keep them aside and meanwhile, damp your hair, dry them using a towel and comb. Take small portions of hair and place it over the rag. Tie the rag at the end of your hair strand and roll it upwards until it reaches the scalp. Once it is done, tie a knot and repeat this procedure with the rest of the hair. Let it stay overnight and later undo the knots and set the curls apart using your fingers.

5. Curls Using Socks

It might seem funny to curl your hair using socks but it is an effective method. Dampen your hair with a spray and ensure they are not soaking wet. Make multiple partitions of your hair. Take a sock, interweave your hair with it and braid it. Repeat this with the leftover hair and let it set overnight. In the morning, untwine your hair gently from the socks. You will be ready to dazzle a perfect look with bouncy curls.

Always ensure that your hair is partially wet before you begin doing your curls. Applying conditioner at the ends will prevent frizz and hair fall. Securing your hair with pins and rubber bands is necessary. Avoid using a comb or brush, so as not to disturb the curls. Apart from these heatless methods, velcro rollers can be used as an alternative. Create, style and impress.