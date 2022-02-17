Use these 8 ways to stop getting sick and heal faster

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure — and that’s never been more true when you consider steps you can take to prevent the spread of illness versus the cost of not being able to go to work or school if you’re sick.

As we all own Covid-19 virus is everywhere in the whole world and everyone is getting affected by it. So CDC recommends eight daily habits that can help you avoid sickness and prevent the spread of viruses to others too.

Focus on vitamin D

This mineral has always been related to strengthening bones but its benefits are many. Recent reports suggest that children, teenagers, adults, all suffer from low levels of vitamin D. It’s vital to understand that an appropriate level of vitamin D is the most effective way to heal diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, even cancer.

A good vitamin D level is a pre-cursor to tough immunity. One of the best sources of vitamin D in the morning sun. When the UVB rays from the mid-day sun hit your skin, it causes a reaction with the oils present in your skin to generate vitamin D, which is gradually immersed in your body.

Remember that excessive use of sun-screen lotions hinders your body’s capacity to develop vitamin D. Best edibles sources of natural vitamin D are: mushroom, egg yolk, fatty fish to name a few.

Garlic reinforces the immune system

Garlic is an age-old superfood that boosts your immune system and is an effective solution for the treatment of various ailments.

Drink green tea, Chamomile tea

These are the best options to fortify your body’s immunity level. Full of antioxidants, these herbal infusions enhance the level of immunity and help in the speedy recovery from illness.

Please note that the tea you use should be whole leaf tea – either brewed fresh or packed in a pyramid bag (where you can see the whole leaves) not the sub-standard envelope bags that contain tea dust and a whole load of pesticides.

Significance of antioxidants

The overall health benefits of antioxidants are limitless. They greatly support the immune system. Edibles like sunflower seeds, goji berries, and pumpkin seeds pack in a wealth of essential nutrition and are an answer to your hungry cells.

Light exercises

When you aren’t keeping well, refrain from any rigorous workout regimen. During such times, it’s great to perform exercises that don’t exert too much pressure on your body. These can include getting out to breathe fresh air, walking, and doing yoga exercises.

Avoid greasy, processed foods

If getting lean is your major health goal, staying away from fatty and unhealthy treats can surely help you get closer to your goal.

Get plenty of rest

The most significant step towards achieving great health and immunity is to get plenty of sleep. Sleeping at a cellular level ensures a great level of immunity.

Foods to strengthen your immunity levels

Kombucha is a fermented tea that produces good bacteria in your gut, defending against harmful pathogens. It is made by adding bacteria and yeast to sugar and black or green tea and allowing the brew to ferment.

A good source of probiotics, kefir, offers great benefits to your digestive system and increases your immunity level. It is 99% percent free from lactose.

Fermented edibles like yogurt and kimchi boast probiotic supplements, while apple cider vinegar acts as a great prebiotic (a soluble dietary fiber used to stimulate the growth of probiotics in our digestive tract).