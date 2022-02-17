Try out these easy home remedies for gum problems

Tooth and gum pain is a common health issue that can be caused due to several reasons. It can either be simply by brushing too hard or due to tooth decay. No matter what the reason is, a toothache can be quite annoying and can even make it difficult to eat, talk or concentrate on any other work.

If the pain is unbearable, of course, you will have to visit a dentist, but if you are suffering from mild pain then you can easily treat it at home. Here are 5 natural remedies that may provide quick relief from tooth and gum pain:

Salt Water Gargle

Saltwater rinse is the most beneficial home remedy in curing gums inflamed by gingivitis. Salt has natural anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that ease swelling and fight bacteria-causing infections. Regular salt water gargling can help heal inflamed gums, reduce pain, combat bad breath and remove food deposits

How To Do

In a glass of lukewarm water add ½ teaspoon of salt and mix well. Swirl the solution in the mouth for a few seconds and spit out the solution. To get respite from gum pain repeat this 2 to 3 times a day

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera gel works well in treating gum disease owing to its strong anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It greatly helps in reducing the symptoms associated with gum disease when applied topically or used as a natural mouth floss.

How To Do

In a bowl add 2-3 tsp. of aloe Vera gel whisk well add little water to get the right consistency. Apply the gel onto the inflamed gums, let it stay for 10 minutes, and rinse off with water. You can also use this as a mouth rinse by adding enough water. Repeat this process twice daily to alleviate pain.

Lemongrass Oil

Lemongrass oil known for its astringent property helps in warding off bacteria from the dental cavity and averts the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. While it also exhibits inhibiting effects on the bacteria causing gum disease, prevents plaque formation, makes your teeth healthier, and strengthens gum.

How To Do

In a cup of water add 2- 3 drops of lemongrass essential oil and mix well, swirl this solution for up to 50 seconds and spit out. Repeat this process 2-3 times a day for the best result.

Turmeric Honey Gel

This natural herb is well-known for its strong anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antifungal properties which are valuable in preventing plaque and gingivitis. The active ingredient curcumin in turmeric is a potent antioxidant that helps to heal the bleeding and reddening of the gums. While honey helps in combatting oral bacteria linked with plaque formation.

How To Do

Rinse the mouth thoroughly, make a paste of turmeric powder by mixing it with honey, apply the gel on gums, let it stay for 15 minutes and swirl the water around the mouth and spit it out. Repeat this process twice daily for an instant result.

Coconut Oil Pulling

Coconut oil imbued with vast reserves of lauric acid exhibits potent anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Regular oil pulling using coconut oil remarkably lessens the plaque formation and improves the symptoms associated with gingivitis.

How To Do

Take about 2 tsp of coconut oil into your mouth, swish the oil well around the mouth for about 20 minutes and spit the oil out. Rinse your mouth well with water and brush your teeth.