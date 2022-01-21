From tricolour fruit cream to tiranga rice: Make these food varieties this republic day

For many of us, Republic Day is a chance to watch the Indian flag being hoisted as well as to catch the grand parade on TV. But when we have kids, we also have a responsibility to involve them in these celebrations and tell them about how our nation has progressed through the years. Of course, it isn’t easy to talk to a 2 or 3-year-old about such topics!

However, you can involve them and make this a special day to celebrate, with themed foods and crafts. Check out our post on India-themed crafts for toddlers and adults too, we have some easy tricolor food varieties to make for this special day – sure to be loved by kids and adults alike!

TRICOLOR RICE

Cook rice in three different containers by adding purees for saffron and green pastes in two containers while keeping the last one plain. Flavor them with your favorite spices and then use a mold to place first green, then white, and finally saffron rice.

TRICOLOR DOSAS AND TRICOLOR IDLI

Divide your dosa batter into three equal parts. Add orange food color to one part, and green food color to another part. You may also use carrot paste and coriander paste to get color naturally. Now use these orange, white and green batters to make dosa and idli. You may also make mini idli and put them into a skewer, which is great to look at and easy to eat.

TRICOLOR VEGETABLE SALAD REPUBLIC DAY

You may choose carrots for orange color, steamed cauliflower, baby corn or grated radish for white and broccoli segments, cucumber slices, or steamed green beans for green.

TRICOLOR DHOKLA

Divide your dhokla batter into 3 separate bowls

For the saffron layer- Add carrot and tomato puree to one bowl and whisk until smooth.

For the white layer– Finely grate coconut and whisk into the second bowl of batter.

For the green layer- Make a green chutney using coriander leaves and a few spinach leaves and whisk this paste into the third bowl.

DESSERTS FOR REPUBLIC DAY

You may get a cake baked and decorated in saffron, white and green colors. You may also bake cupcakes in three different colors.

TRICOLOR ICE CREAM/ POPSICLE

Divide the ice cream mixture into 3 parts. Conor one saffron with mango puree and green with kiwi puree. Freeze orange juice, lemonade, and khus sherbet in layers to make a tricolor Popsicle.