Treating sunburn with Ayurveda

As temperatures continue to rise, safeguarding your skin from head to toe becomes paramount to shield yourself from harsh UV rays. Persistent exposure to these harmful rays can result in sunburn, characterized by a rash-like reddish patch that is not only sensitive but also painful which you should be treating.

While the commonly heard remedy involves applying ice, this can exacerbate the condition by narrowing blood vessels and restricting blood flow to the affected area. While medicated lotions and creams offer relief, Ayurveda, the ancient traditional medicinal system, presents quick remedies for instant relief and ensures the skin remains free from dark spots and heals effectively.

Turmeric with Sandalwood

Turmeric and sandalwood are renowned in Ayurveda for their anti-inflammatory and cooling properties. They swiftly alleviate redness and itching while soothing the skin, facilitating complete healing after sunburn.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera’s benefits extend beyond treating wounds, acne, and hair fall; it’s also effective for sunburn. Applying aloe vera provides instant relief from redness and sensitivity, while its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties promote complete healing, safeguarding the skin from pathogens.

Rose Water

In Ayurveda, rose water surpasses mere water for sunburn relief due to its anti-inflammatory properties and Vitamin E content. Soak a soft cloth in rose water and gently apply it to the affected area for at least 20 minutes.

Yogurt

The creamy texture of yogurt offers instant relief from the burning sensation caused by sunburn. Its probiotics help prevent blisters and expedite skin healing.

Cucumber

Cucumber’s cooling properties make it a popular choice for sunburn relief, face masks, and refreshing drinks. Simply apply a few slices to the affected area and leave them on for some time.

In conclusion, while you can be treating mild sunburns at home, seek immediate medical attention for severe cases.

