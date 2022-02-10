How to treat athlete’s foot at home?

An athlete’s foot, also called tinea pedis, is a common fungal infection that causes a scaly rash on your feet. It usually starts in between your toes and spreads from there. This rash isn’t dangerous but can be annoying and itchy. The simplest and most effective treatment for the athlete’s foot is an over-the-counter antifungal cream, which usually clears the rash within 2 weeks.

But there are some home remedies too, which help to cure this problem. Here are some of them:

Baking soda paste

Baking soda helps absorb unpleasant foot odours and relieves the itchiness and burning sensation between your toes or on your feet. Add one tablespoon of baking soda to some water and make a paste. Rub in the paste at the affected places, rinse it and thoroughly dry your feet. Dust with corn starch powder.

Salt soak

Epsom salt helps absorb sweat and kills the odour causing foot bacteria. Besides, it also helps heal sores by reducing the inflammation caused due to athlete’s foot. Add four teaspoons of this salt to a tub of warm water. Soak your feet in it for 5 to 10 minutes. Keep repeating this at frequent intervals until your feet are completely healed.

Tea bath

The tannic acid in tea acts as a natural astringent that helps dry out sweaty feet. Dip four to five tea bags in one litre of boiling water for about five minutes. Once it gets to room temperature, soak your feet in it for about 30 minutes.

Unsweetened yoghurt

Fresh yoghurt is an instant remedy for an athlete’s foot. It contains acidophilus bacteria, a friendly microorganism that helps keep a check on the fungus. Apply the yoghurt directly to the infected areas, let it dry and then rinse off.

Mustard magic

Mustard has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties that could keep the fungus on your feet at bay. It also helps reduce inflammation. Add a few drops of mustard oil or a little mustard powder to a footbath. Soak your feet in the bath for at least half an hour.