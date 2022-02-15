Here Are Some Top Uses of Coconut Oil for Hair

India, as the country is not unknown to the benefits of oiling hair. Tales of coconut oil being used on the hair are found in old books as well as epics. Our generation, however, after years of laughing at the older ladies in the family, is waking up to its benefits after the western world has openly recognized them.

Virgin coconut oil for hair has a list of benefits not only for the external factors like hair and skin but also internal organs, in the form of using it for cooking. It can work as an intense moisturizer for the skin, and a miracle liquid for the hair.

Below we’ve listed the details on coconut oil usage and application. Check it out!

1. Coconut oil scalp treatment for dandruff

For many curlies, dandruff is a daily annoyance. If you’ve nearly given up, don’t! Simply try coconut oil, a natural solution to dry the scalp.

Tip: After sectioning your hair, apply 2-3 droplets of coconut oil directly to your scalp and rub it into the affected areas. Let the oil absorb into your scalp for ten minutes, rinse with warm water. This can be a pre-poo treatment or a weekly scalp treatment depending on your needs.

2. Natural shine enhancer

An all-natural option for shining curls is just an application away. For best results, cocktail the coconut oil with your favorite leave-in conditioner or daily moisturizer.

Tip: To avoid buildup and enhance your curls’ natural sheen, ensure that your curls are clean and product-free before application!

3. Coconut oil deep conditioner

Every curly/kinky/wavy feels her best when she showers her curls in love. What better way to add that tender, loving care to your curls than with a coconut oil-based deep conditioner? To make your own, simply add as much, or as little, coconut oil to your favorite deep conditioner. If you have a coconut oil-based deep conditioner, you’re already ahead of the game!

Tip: Using your fingertips, massage the deep conditioner into damp hair in a circular motion. Deep condition every curly strand for at least 15-20 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

4. All-natural detangler

Like most emollients, coconut oil is known for providing amazing slips to all texture types. No matter your porosity or hair strand width, this oil will help you easily detangle your curls, from ends to roots.

Tip: For easy detangling, curlies of a kind need to wet their curls with good ol’ H2O, apply 2-3 drops of coconut oil to ends of hair strands, and use a wide-toothed comb to complete the process.

5. Frizz fighter

One of the best things about coconut oil is its weight. It’s light enough to absorb easily into your hair strands and weighty enough to keep your curls from going berserk when humidity strikes.

Tip: For medium and high porosity curlies, gently palm a pea-sized amount of coconut oil over your strands to keep frizz at bay. For low porosity curlies, use about a dime-sized amount.

6. light-hold styler

From dreamy ringlets to bouncing kinky curls, coconut oil is the perfect addition to any styling product. Cocktail with your favorite gel or curl cream. Why? So that you’re hair strands can receive constant moisture throughout the day.

Tip: To ensure your style stays put, wet your curls prior to styling. This makes the strands more supple and helps them lock in the oil as the hair dries/sets into your desired style.

7. Seal in moisture

Protecting your hair strands is easy when you use coconut oil as a sealant. Sealing ensures that the moisture you put into your hair stays there. Moisture is lost when the cuticle is raised and water leaves the hair. So, you’ll definitely want to seal those strands!

Tip: Section your curls, and gently finger comb 2-3 drops of coconut oil through your hair. By using your fingers, you’re able to better seal every curl.

8. Light moisturizer

As mentioned, you can cocktail coconut oil into your favorite moisturizer for amazing results. However, you can also use the oil on its own to add moisture to every curl!