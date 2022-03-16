Tips and tricks for removing Holi color from skin and hair

Holi is very popular among people. We all love this festival of colors. But, hang on, are you also worried that how you will remove those stubborn colors from your hair and skin? Then need not worry because we have got your back.

“The herbal soaps will not only remove the color gently but will also nourish the skin. Best soaps to use post holi are soaps made of Sandalwood and Turmeric, Kumkumadi Oil with Saffron, Activated Charcoal, Honey, and almond oil. They will rejuvenate, nourish and balance your skin,” says Harsh Jain, Co-founder, OSIA OSIA, a natural and organic skincare brand.

Here are some of the easy tips which you can use. Just dig down and grab it!

How to remove Holi colors from the skin

Apply coconut oil on the face before using a face wash. The oil melts the color from the face and helps the soap to wash away all the excess dirt and grime.

Make a paste of wheat flour with any carrier oil and apply it to the face. Leave it for a few minutes and massage. Then, wash it off with a gentle cleanser.

You can also use Multani mitti treatment as it will help dry off the color and eventually remove it after rinsing.

To remove the itchiness of the skin, apply a combination of glycerine and rosewater.

Use soaked amchur powder and avoid excessively washing your face as it can lead to drying.

How to remove Holi colors from hair

Try to avoid shampooing your hair right after playing Holi. Instead, apply a mask of egg yolk or curd and leave it for 45 minutes before shampooing. This will help remove the colors and reduce any damage.

Apply castor oil, coconut oil, or olive oil to the hair before going out to play. Oil will give your hair protection from the colors. And later, this will make the colors come off easily.

Coconut milk is another great way to ensure that your hair is not damaged by the colors. Apply coconut milk on the hair and then go to play. Later, when you’re back home, apply the coconut milk again and then shampoo after an hour.

