Tips to take care of your skin this Holi

The vibrant festival of colours Holi is around the corner. Preparations have already started in full swing from arranging colours, food, delicious sweets like gujiyaas, malpua and in some cases bhaang and inviting guests.

One of the other preparations that go hand in hand is skincare. With all the fun parts of playing with colours, there is the danger of low-grade colours being put on you that may lead to itching, rashes, and serious injuries.

Here are some tips for you. The skincare routine includes pre and post-festive care.

PRE HOLI CARE:

1. Stay hydrated: Since Holi is an outdoor festivity, it’s important to hydrate well with water, juices and Thandai. Try avoiding the alcohol since they are unhealthy.

2. Avoid exfoliation – This procedure is equally applicable for pre and post-Holi. Don’t exfoliate your skin at least 78 hours before and after playing with colours. It is also suggested to avoid other skin related treatments like waxing, threading etc during that time.

3. Oiling- Before playing Holi apply coconut oil, almond oil or castor oil on your face, neck, hands, and legs. The grease and slipperiness of the oil will not let the harsh colour settle deep into your skin and will also help to remove colour off easily later. Apply oil to your hair too so that the harshness of the colours cannot damage your hair. If you have dandruff add 8-10 drops of lemon to your oil and apply the mixture to your hair. Apply Nail colour to protect your nails. Apply balm or jelly on lips, ears, and eyelids to avoid the colour from settling. Use a higher SPF sunscreen, it works wonders.

4. Clothing – Wear breathable clothes preferably cotton. It is preferred to go for full sleeves cotton clothes that will cover your whole body and can protect you from harmful colours. Avoid synthetic clothes as they would stick on your skin when wet and denim would be heavy once you have a bucket full of water splashed on you.

5. Avoid Playing with harsh chemical colours and paints. Nowadays some colours are made up of ingredients like grease, diesel, glass powder and alkalis which can damage your skin badly. This can result in serious skin conditions like eczema, redness, extreme redness and flaking of skin. Use natural plant-based colours. These are eco-friendly extracted from the flowers and with food grade materials etc. and have no side-effects on your skin.

POST HOLI CARE:

1. Don’t let the colours dry – After playing Holi with your near and dear ones now it’s time to do the most difficult part i.e., to remove the colour from your body. It is advised to remove the colour while it is still wet. Avoid sitting in the hot sun with the colours still on your body or face. Dry colours are difficult to get rid of from the skin. Don’t panic if the colours have dried, it will come off eventually with each shower.

2. Apply a moisturized soap with lukewarm saltwater and add a drop of baby oil to it. Remember you should never rub your face or your body vigorously. It will not help you in removing colours but will damage your skin. A mix of besan powder with milk can also be used to remove colour.

3. Follow DIY (Do It Yourself) tips to remove the colour from the body like- treat your skin with a mixture of sea salt, glycerin and a few drops of aroma oil and make a mask, this mask has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which are helpful to remove colour.

4. Use Lemon – Lemon contains natural bleach properties in it and helps remove the colour from the body so rub lemon edge on your body to lighten the property of colour from the body and then wash it with lukewarm water. Thereafter apply glycerine on your face and hands.

(By Tamanna Singh, Cosmetologist, Founder House of Wellness)