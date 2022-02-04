Thinking to start a Fashion Blog? Here are a few tips

This guide will walk you through the process of how to start a fashion blog, from choosing the right blogging platform to figuring out the technical stuff and the tools you’ll need to optimize your blog and speed up growth.

Select A Niche And Theme

As any blogger does, you too will need to finalize a theme before you start. Identify your area of interest and expertise to describe your aesthetic to your audience. For example, in terms of style, you can choose a street style, vintage, goth, girly, etc. This will help you attract people who have the same taste and interests. You can choose to expand your style as you progress to grow your range and audience.

Choose Your Domain Name

You need to think about your domain name very carefully. It will be your identity from here on. Bloggers rarely change their names in the long run since it can affect the image they have established. Make sure your name relates to your content, is consistent across all platforms, and packs a punch!

Select Your Platform

There are a lot of blogging platforms like Tumblr and WordPress which provide an easy start. May also opt for social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. You can choose any platform you find comfortable using and get started. Try not to depend solely on Instagram. Having material aside from the visuals is also good when you are starting.

Plan Your Layout

Planning your platform’s layout aesthetic is equally important as your content. If your platform is visually pleasing, it will be more likely to gain followers. The aesthetic is important for your overall content planning as well. If your layout and theme go hand in hand, your blog will create a better image.

Create A Publishing Schedule

One of the most important things to keep in mind while blogging is consistency. Make sure you post regularly on your blog to keep your audience engaged with your content. Planning a schedule ahead of time is recommended since it keeps your blog organized. That aside, you also shouldn’t post too frequently or very little – while the former might feel like spam, the latter will make the followers lose interest.

Market Your Blog

Spread the word about your blog through word of mouth and online marketing via social media platforms. This will help you reach your desired audience faster and get noticed by people better. Make sure your online marketing expresses your theme and content well to attract followers. Try to create marketing posts that are short and impactful for a stronger response.