The Top 5 actions representing Infidelity

Infidelity can be a devastating event for those affected. It’s a subject that has sparked a lot of debate over time and contributed to the dissolution of numerous marriages and relationships. The concept of infidelity has evolved over time, though, blurring the boundaries between what is acceptable and what is not.

In March 2023, Gleeden, the first women-led discreet dating app, conducted research on India’s shifting views on marriage, adultery, and other cultural conventions. The study, conducted in February 2023 by the renowned international market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos, polled 1,503 married Indians between the ages of 25 and 50 from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The study uncovered some of the most popular and recent love customs that Indians are embracing, including infidelity.

“More and more couples are starting to reject the idea of conventional monogamous partnerships, embracing a new idea of a relationship that is able to give them the flexibility to explore their sexuality. The shift in perspective on relationships in Indian society is a good example of the country’s acceptance of individuality and personal autonomy. Contrary to popular opinion, a recent study revealed that Indians have a strong propensity for exploration, with over 60 per cent of them having tried swinging and other unconventional forms of dating,” says Sybil Shiddell, Gleeden, an extramarital dating app, India’s country manager. The survey clearly demonstrates how Indians are far from conventional and enjoy experimenting and self-expressing in the bedroom, frequently in tandem with their partners.”

Switching Up the Sheets

Infidelity is often indicated by the act of engaging in sexual intercourse with someone other than one’s partner, which can take the form of a one-night stand or a full-blown affair outside of the relationship. The survey results indicate that 39 per cent of women have had thoughts of engaging in sexual activity with someone other than their partner. In particular, the survey found that 52 per cent of women from Kolkata, 42 per cent from Delhi, and 40 per cent from Mumbai have expressed interest in such activities, while 40 per cent from Ludhiana, 39 per cent from Jaipur, and 38 per cent from Ahmedabad have also indicated that they have considered or acted on infidelity.

Swingin’ Solo but outside the Relationship Box

Infidelity can take on different forms, including platonic relationships outside of the existing partnership. This involves engaging romantic moments with someone other than your current partner, such as sharing deep conversations, tender touches, or emotionally private experiences. Surprisingly, the survey found that 46 per cent of men are inclined towards seeking this kind of connection outside of their official relationships. Additionally, individuals aged 36-50 years old display a higher inclination towards this behaviour, with 48 per cent falling in this category. Moreover, different cities show varying rates of infidelity, including a staggering 52 per cent in Kolkata, 38 per cent in Delhi, 40 per cent in Mumbai, 44 per cent in Kochi, 45 per cent in Ludhiana, and 40 per cent in Ahmedabad.

When Forbidden Temptations Meet Virtual Connections

In today’s world, a large number of people engage in online flirting using various communication methods such as text messaging, chat, and email. Virtual flirting involves activities like sexting, sending flirty emojis, and exchanging intimate messages with individuals who are not one’s current partner. According to the survey, 36 per cent of women and 35 per cent of men are drawn towards virtual flirting. The statistics reveal that 34 per cent of people from Mumbai, 35 per cent from Delhi, and 32 per cent from Kolkata fall into Tier 1 cities. In Tier 2 cities, 35 per cent of respondents from Kochi, 31 per cent from Ludhiana, and 29 per cent from Indore have revealed some astounding results.

Getting your Flirt on

Flirting with somebody other than one’s current partner in public could become for some another act of infidelity. This behaviour may involve sharing suggestive looks, making provocative comments, or even engaging in physical contact. Although flirting can start out as harmless amusement, it can quickly evolve into a more serious commitment. The results of a survey showed that 35 percent of males and 36 percent of females have engaged in this type of behaviour with somebody other than their current partner. The survey also revealed surprisingly high percentages of individuals from various regions who were caught flirting outside of their relationships: 34 per cent from Kolkata, 35 per cent from Delhi, 32 per cent from Mumbai, 29 per cent from Indore, 33 per cent from Patna, and 45 per cent from Guwahati.

Daydreaming of Delightful Debauchery

Engaging in fantasies involving someone other than one’s current partner seems a very popular and harmless behaviour, especially if such fantasies involve dreaming of celebrities, pop stars and models. Statistics show that 33 per cent of men and 35 per cent of women have unapologetically admitted to fantasising about someone other than their partner. Furthermore, interesting regional variations in behaviour have emerged, with Kolkata (36 per cent), Delhi (35 per cent), Mumbai (34 per cent), Ludhiana (37 per cent), Jaipur (28 per cent), and Indore (26 per cent) displaying notable differences in this regard.