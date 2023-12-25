The secrets to achieving glass skin

The fascination with Korean culture, encompassing movies, K-drama, K-pop, cuisine, and, notably, skincare, shows no signs of fading away. As a skincare enthusiast, resisting the allure of the diverse Korean skincare market and its emphasis on youthful, glass-like skin is challenging. But what exactly is glass skin? Have you ever marveled at the flawless makeup of celebrities and wished for a translucent, pore-free, almost baby-like, bouncy face like theirs? Well, glass skin embodies precisely that, and Korean skincare products are promoted as the essential components to help you attain it. Fundamentally, the secret to glass skin lies in understanding and respecting your skin’s needs. But that’s not all; here, we unveil the secrets to achieving it.

Incorporate a Double Cleanse Routine into Your Skincare Regimen

For avid makeup lovers, the importance of double-cleansing is well-known. Double cleansing is the key to attaining glass skin. Start with a gentle oil-based face wash to remove makeup, along with the accumulated pollution and dirt from the day. Follow this with a water-based face wash to cleanse and hydrate simultaneously.

Indulge in Facial Exercises

An elaborate skincare routine is insufficient; just as you exercise for a fit physique, your skin needs a workout too. For a perfect jawline, incorporate puckering lips, deep facial stretches, and movements that gently pull your skin upwards. Since signs of aging appear first on your neck and under your eyes, add some neck massages to the mix.

Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate

Double cleansing? Check. Facial exercises? Check. What’s next? Exfoliating your skin with chemical exfoliants helps remove dead skin cells without causing any wear and tear. However, be cautious not to over-exfoliate.

Fermented Rice Water Packs

Now, we reveal the most significant secret to achieving glass skin—fermented rice water. If you aspire to have it, consider making this your best friend. Fermented rice water boosts collagen synthesis, removing signs of dullness, scars, and pigmented spots, giving you a radiant look. Create a fermented rice water toner right at home.

Hydrate, Hydrate, and Hydrate

Perhaps another essential key to glass skin that you can’t do without is hydration. Look for moisturizers with Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and natural oils to retain the skin’s moisture and support the healing of the skin barrier. Additionally, invest in a good skin oil for an extra hydration boost.

Achieving glass skin becomes feasible by following these tips, but consult your dermatologist to identify products that best suit your skin.

