The legend of Dhanteras: Why buying gold and silver is auspicious?

Today marks the beginning of the festivities of Diwali with Dhanteras, also called ‘Dhanatrayodashi.’ Every year, people celebrate Dhanteras on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, procuring gold is considered auspicious and holds a deep significance. People consider Dhanteras the ideal day to make large monetary acquisitions and traditionally purchase gold or silver as a ritual. This is because people consider the day of Dhanteras auspicious for purchases, believing it attracts wealth and prosperity. However, the belief is not free from reason, behind lies symbolic myths.

During Diwali, people revere goddess Lakshmi and lord Ganesha to attract wealth and abundance.Hinduism considers gold and silver as a mark of riches, luxury, and prosperity. Since ages, people believe that gold attracts the blessings of Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Therefore, purchasing gold on Dhanteras is a way of inviting abundance. Additionally, Silver symbolises wealth, health, and peace, inspiring several people to purchase silver.

Moreover, as per Hindu mythology, Dhanteras celebrates the day when Lord Dhanvantari, the goddess of health and well-being, emerged from the ocean carrying ‘Amrit’ (elixir of life). Additionally, another legend is the story of King Hima’s son. His wife saved his life by thoughtfully using gold and storytelling to distract the god of death. These stories attest to the attribution of health, wealth, and prosperity to gold.

Apart from the tradition of purchasing gold finding roots in mythology and legends, the practice also makes for a sound financial investment. Gold has always proved its mettle and stood the testament of time. Gold is one of the few assets that rarely devalues and either it appreciates in value or holds its position. As per the World Gold Council, gold prices have risen by an average of 10.6% annually over the past decade in India. This makes gold a sound and safe investment that has often helped individuals in hours of contingency. Investment in gold has always been a traditional practice in several Indian households given the value it provides. Moreover, studies indicate that gold has provided returns even during times of staggering inflation. As per reports, over the past two decades, gold attracted a return of 14.7% during inflationary times.

The symbolic practice of purchasing gold creates a pool of value and wealth over the years. Not only it attracts prosperity, but it also ensures prosperity and financial security with its appreciating value.