There is something about the metallic lustre that never goes out of fashion. Tamannaah Bhatia rocked this lustre in her latest outfit.

The Southern superstar shared pictures of herself in a black and grey metallic suit with black stilettos on Instagram.

She accessorized with black ear-hoops and a ring. Her minimal makeup look brought elegance to the chic outfit.

Tamannaah has appeared in films like Petromax and Devi.

She will next be seen in a sports drama alongside Gopichand.

The 30-year-old actress finished the first schedule of the film ahead of New Year’s Eve. She shared the news through her Instagram story as did the director, Sampath Nandi, on his official Twitter handle.

Sampath wrote on his official Twitter handle, “It’s a wrap of 15 days of first schedule. Shot some amazing stuff with my coach n Kabaddi team!Our happy faces should say it all #Gopichand28 #Tamannaah #SrinivasaaSilverscreen.”

Tamannaah was most recently seen and appreciated in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which was a big hit at the box office.