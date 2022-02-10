Suffering from hypertension? Fight it back with these remedies

High blood pressure or hypertension is a common condition in which the force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough that it may eventually cause health problems such as heart disease.

Blood pressure is determined by the amount of blood your heart pumps and the amount of resistance to blood flow in your arteries. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries, the higher your blood pressure.

High blood pressure, a silent killer can cause heart attacks, strokes, heart disease, organ failure, and death if not treated on time. Your doctor will give you medical prescriptions if you have high blood pressure, but did you know that there are several things in your kitchen cabinets that can be used to lower the same problem?

Here are some of them:

More garlic in your diet Garlic helps relax blood vessels by stimulating the production of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulfide, compounds that promote good blood flow, remove gas and reduce pressure on the heart. Include one or two crushed garlic cloves in your daily cooking.

Sip on some coconut water It contains Vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium that help regulate proper muscle function. Studies prove that it especially helps in decreasing systolic blood pressure. Drink one cup of this organic water in the morning and night for better results.

Include potassium Potassium helps lower the effects of sodium. Make it a habit to have one or two bananas a day, which are a rich source of nutrients. Besides, you can also include raisins, spinach, zucchini, and baked sweet potatoes in your diet.

Hibiscus tea Hibiscus acts as a diuretic, helping draw sodium from the bloodstream. This, in turn, decreases pressure on the arterial walls of the heart. Research also suggests that the hibiscus helps in relaxing blood vessels and lowering blood volume. Boil two cups of water with two teaspoons of dried hibiscus. Add a few cinnamon sticks and honey, for flavor. Strain and drink this two to three times daily.