Sudarsan Pattnaik’s ‘Nature’s Fury’ unveils at Galleria VSB

Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is ready to captivate art lovers with his latest exhibition, ‘Nature’s Fury: Sand and Beyond’, at Galleria VSB in New Delhi. Running from March 18 to March 21 at Square One Mall, Saket, this solo showcase presents a bold fusion of sand art and painting, shedding light on critical environmental issues.

Pattnaik, known internationally for his stunning sand sculptures, makes a departure from the norm in this show by incorporating mixed-media paintings into his work. His pieces, which have been known to tackle pressing issues such as climate change, deforestation, and environmental devastation, now venture out of the beach and into the gallery. Each piece showcases nature’s fine balance, its beauty and fury, encouraging viewers to consider humanity’s footprint on the earth.

Far from being a mere art form, ‘Nature’s Fury: Sand and Beyond’ is an impassioned plea for sustainability that challenges spectators to become active participants in conservation and to reevaluate their relationship with the world.

Behind this endeavor is Galleria VSB, a world-class art gallery dedicated to featuring up-and-coming and seasoned artists alike while facilitating thought-provoking dialogue through art.

The gallery, headed by Vandana Bhargava, has been a beacon of artistic creativity and cultural heritage. A world-class jewelry designer and creator of the House of VSB, Bhargava has devoted more than two decades to nurturing creative expression that is at once traditional and contemporary.

Painting to Sand and Now sand to Painting !

It’s a great day for me, a new chapter is going to start in my life. My first ever exclusive jugalbandi painting exhibition is going to start today at #GalleriaVSB, #NewDelhi. pic.twitter.com/9L7fUUaJYD — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 18, 2025

Galleria VSB has established a reputation for presenting innovative exhibitions, ranging from classical religious iconography to cutting-edge contemporary pieces. This newest partnership with Pattnaik solidifies the gallery’s dedication to purpose-driven art. By combining beauty with urgent social and environmental issues, it seeks to spark awareness and motivate action.

As ‘Nature’s Fury: Sand and Beyond’ moves forward, it serves as an affirmation that art is not only a form of expression—it is a force that can change lives.