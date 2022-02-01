Struggling to sleep? Here are remedies to help you fall asleep faster

Insomnia or sleeplessness is a common sleep disorder in which a person finds it difficult to fall asleep. People suffering from this disorder do not get enough sleep and often do not feel refreshed when they wake up. Lack of sound sleep is accompanied by other problems such as fatigue, difficulty in concentrating, mood swings, and decreased performance at work.

The reason for sleeplessness differs from person to person. But most of the time insomnia is a result of stress, some unpleasant event, or changes in the sleep cycle. Chronic insomnia can only be treated by therapy, but short-term insomnia is not that difficult to deal with.

If you also find it difficult to get some zzzs’ after crashing on the bed, no matter how tired you are, here are some home remedies which you can try.

Drink some tart cherry juice

Tart cherries are full of tryptophan, which is an essential amino acid that converts to serotonin and eventually to melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate our sleep and wake-up cycle. Just half a cup of tart cherry juice before you go to bed is a tasty way to drift off to sleep.

Eat a banana

Bananas contain tryptophan which eventually helps your body produce melatonin much like cherries. It also contains potassium and magnesium which are natural muscle relaxants and calm your body. Have a banana half an hour before going to bed, this will up your magnesium levels while simultaneously relaxing your muscles.

Sip on chamomile tea

Though chamomile tea won’t make you fall asleep, it will relax your body, calm you down and help you de-stress, all of which will help you fall asleep eventually. Brew yourself a cup of chamomile tea and sip on it while you lie in bed. This will smooth your body and help you drift off to sleep.

Take a warm shower

A soothing soak just before going to bed can relax your body and raise your body temperature slightly. The rapid cooling action once you step out will trick your brain into signaling your body into falling asleep. This will not only help you fall asleep quickly but also get better quality of sleep.

Lavender therapy

According to a study conducted by the University of Miami School of Medicine, lavender is known to “slow down heart rate, lower blood pressure and put you in a parasympathetic state, which is a relaxed state.” Simply spritz some of your favorite lavender perfume on your pillow, mattress, or blanket for the calming effect. Be sure not to spray too much lest it’s overpowering and has the opposite effect.