Stop your nose from bleeding with these simple ingredients

Nosebleed known by the medical term epistaxis is a very common problem. Each one of us has faced this at some point or another. This especially happens more in summers. The nose lining contains various tiny blood vessels and is one of the most sensitive parts of the body. When these vessels get ruptured, blood starts flowing from the nostrils.

A bleeding nose can be caused due to various reasons like injury, allergies, respiratory problems, nasal surgery, common cold, and excessive sneezing. It happens in summers because blood capillaries expand due to heat. Standing aggravates bleeding.

The first thing that you should do is lie down on the bed on your back. This prevents blood from flowing down and helps in reducing bleeding. There are many other natural remedies that can solve your problem with ease.

Here are some of the natural remedies: