The Springs Are Here And These Are The Best Lip Colors To Try

Springtime is all about bright fun colors inspired by pretty gardens that bloom in hues of orange, peach, pink, red among others. Why should your beautiful looks not be inspired by a beautiful garden either?

Let your lip color do all the talking this spring with stunning trends that are ruling the beauty industry currently. Whether you’re going all out with a bright lip or a full-blown all-glam look, your springtime outfits are not close to complete if you do not top your look with these lipsticks.

We’re seeing many matte, velvety finishes and juicy glosses that we can’t help get our hands on. Ahead, find some lip shades that you need to get your hands on this season.

Bright Pink

Shocking pink lips are a telltale sign that heavily pigmented lipsticks are on their way in this spring—plan accordingly. This comfortable formula rests on your lips like a cushion, and stays put for hours—no bleeding or feathering is involved.

Orangey Red

When bright orange and red tones collide, it creates a beautiful color story, reminiscent of a spring sunset. This leaves a bold wash of color on your lips. The texture feels like a balm—because of its blend of vitamin C, E, and beeswax—and has a satin-matte finish.

Blush Pink

This soft pink shade will give your lips a just-been-kissed, flushed stain. If extra plumped-looking lips are your thing, you’ll appreciate how this luminous matte texture perks up your lips.

Soft Peach

The name of this lipstick, “Cabana,” probably makes you crave the beach, a margarita, and a good tan. Same. Even if you’re not on vacation, this soft peach shade means sunnier days are ahead.

Flashy Coral

The onset of spring means you can’t shy away from striking shades like this bright coral. What’s even better is that your lips will never get dry or chapped because this formula features hyaluronic acid, which will keep your skin moisturized to the max.

Pale Mauve

Stray from normal neutrals and try a cooler shade like this demi-matte mauve that will look good on various skin tones. It’s full of hydrating ingredients and antioxidants to nourish your lips.

Fiery Apricot

In one swipe, this cushiony texture will give your lips a healthy-looking glow. The tint offers sheer, buildable coverage if you’re looking for more of a flesh-toned finish.

Soft Coral Pink This silky (not sticky) formula will never leave your bag for several reasons: For one, the subtle coral shade will brighten up your complexion with a selfie-worthy shine. Secondly, this gloss literally lights up in a press of a button (on the top of the applicator) so you’ll never lose your light for touch-ups throughout the day.