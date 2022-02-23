This spring season feel refreshed with these drinks

With spring’s arrival also comes the arrival of natural abundance — often in the form of fresh produce. If your establishment emphasizes local fruits and vegetables as part of your menu or you simply want a way to freshen up your juice bar recipes for the spring season, look no further than the following ideas. We guarantee you that you will be hooked on these fresh fruit juices in no time.

2-Ingredient Strawberry Lemonade

This frozen strawberry lemonade could not be simpler to make! It only requires two ingredients and comes together quickly. Ideal for the summer!

Ingredients

2 cups lemonade

16 ounces frozen strawberries

lemon wedges, for serving

fresh mint, for serving

In a blender, combine the lemonade and strawberries. Blend until the mixture is smooth and frozen. Fill glasses halfway with ice and garnish with a lemon wedge and fresh mint!

Grapefruit and Rosemary Infused Water

This grapefruit and rosemary-infused water is an amazing way to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Ingredients

6–8 cups filtered water

1 medium grapefruit, sliced

8–10 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Ice, for serving

Add water, along with a medium sliced grapefruit and some fresh rosemary to a pitcher and mix them to combine. Let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour. Serve with ice.

Fizzy Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

This apple cider vinegar drink recipe is bubbly and refreshing, and it’s a simple way to incorporate apple cider vinegar’s health benefits into your diet.

Ingredients

6-8 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

6-8 tablespoons of organic lemon juice

6-8 cups of soda water

Ice, for serving

Measure out 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and organic lemon juice per serving of the drink. Add it to the soda water and stir to combine. Add ice and serve.

Iced Peach Green Tea

Iced peach green tea is naturally sweetened, refreshing, fruity, and flavourful. There are no strange syrups or added flavors–just fruit and iced green tea!

Ingredients

2 tea bags (green)

1 liter of cool water

2 peeled and chopped very ripe peaches

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon agave nectar

Ice, for serving

Combine the tea bags and water in a sealable jar and keep it in the fridge overnight. The next day, remove the tea bags and pour the iced green tea into a blender along with the chopped peaches, lemon juice, and agave nectar. Blend until the peaches are liquified. Serve with ice and an extra squeeze of lemon if you like.