Spinning around Bollywood

Biking or cycling has become quite the fa amongst Bollywood’s top league. Don’t be surprised if you spot an actor or two cycling around the streets of Mumbai nonchalantly. Some treat it as a hobby and others treat it as part of their exercise routine. But all in all it ranks as one of the top activities among the cool set.

Here’s a look:

Ranbir Kapoor

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor is frequently seen riding a bicycle in Mumbai. However, after the lockdown, the actor found a new “mate”. The Mate X foldable electric bike is priced at Rs 1,46,000.

Ayushmann Khurana

Khurana has been an avid cyclist his while life. He included cycling to his exercise regimen and has Scott bike, which typically costs between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.

Shahid Kapoor

According to the media, Shahid’s electric bicycle features a u-bend chassis and appears to be a comfortable ride, but it could set you back anything between Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara chose the u-bend chassis-equipped Vogue by Riders as her choice of two wheelers, a pocket friendly option it typically cost between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000.

Sooraj Pancholi

In contrast to most, Sooraj Pancholi places a high priority on riding. The young enthusiast rides in a professional manner and is practically a regular at bike rides with his Being Human BH 12 and Factor 02 Miami Blue.