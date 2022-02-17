Spice up your wedding day with these unique entry ideas for brides

Much like wearing a beautiful bridal lehenga and the right set of baubles, a bride also dreams of making a striking bridal entry on her wedding day. And why not! After all, it’s one of the few monumental moments of a wedding where all eyes are glued to the bride.

Everyone, from the guests to the groom, impatiently waits to get the first glimpse of the bride all dressed in her bridal glory. This is why a bride has to make sure that her bridal entry is every bit unique and dreamy.

Staying true to the traditional bridal entry ideas, some brides are walking down the aisle to the tunes of ‘Din Shagna Da’ even today. But it’s definitely done to death now! Given that, a lot of brides are moving over the old-school bridal entry ideas and are instead opting for fresh and quirky bridal entry ideas. While some are going all royal and arriving like real-life maharanis on breathtaking palkis and raths, others are taking the fun quotient a notch above by making an entry on golf carts, rickshaws, and bikes.

In fact, we have even witnessed some sassy brides putting aside their inhibitions and making a dashing bridal entry by dancing all their way to the mandap. Now that sounds interesting, right?

Well, if you too are getting married anytime soon and yet to plan a cool bridal entry for yourself, now is your time to take the plunge! To turn the tables in 2022, we have come up with a long list of the latest bridal entry ideas which will definitely leave your guests awestruck.

So ladies, what are you waiting for now? Take cues from these trendiest bridal entry ideas and start planning your grand entry right now!

Phoolon ki Chadar

While the phoolon ki chadar entry has been done a zillion times, it still never goes out of style. From color-coded flowers that match your lehenga to classic whites to beautiful arch-shaped chadars, there are tons of options to choose from!

Bride Entry Ideas that NEVER get old – Pretty Palki!

TBH, no Indian bride can get over the idea of making a classic entry in a royal paalki! A flower-adorned palki, carried by your brothers, favorite friends, or cousins is the perfect way to make sure your entry is epic, isn’t it?

Sizzling Fireworks

When you want all the sizzle without going risque, a fireworks bride entry is the way to go! A cold pyro tunnel not just looks sweet when it is actually done, but makes for fabulous pictures too.

Dancing Brides, Fabulous Entries!

If you’re one of those whose feet can’t stop tapping at the beats of music, then why stop short when it comes to your bridal entry!

Choose your bride entry song wisely, cos you could gently sway into the music or go full-on baarati dance depending on what’s playing and what’s your style!

Row, Row, Row your Boat!

If your wedding venue has a lake or a pond or any other water body nearby, sailing in on a boat is among the most trending bride entry ideas you can pick!

Get your planner to doll up the boat and add elements like smoke bombs or faux steam to the boat for the most magical bridal portraits ever!

Hatke Bride Entry Ideas – Vroooom in!

Vroooooming in on a bike is definitely one way to show the world that you’ve arrived! Or you can make a power couple entry with bae on an ATV!

Glitzy sangeet night or retro pool party, choose your mean machine, and make your entry memorable!

Swag se Entry!

Gone are the days of the Sundar, susheel bahu hiding coyly behind her ghungta. If you feel it’s your wedding and you must have fun, why hold back!

These bindass real brides throw around some sass and show who’s in charge by making epic entries you’ll never forget.

From dancing and waving away in your convertible…

To riding in on horseback – the sky’s your limit!

Gang it up!

Your bridesmaids are your go-to gang when it comes to anything important. So how can your MOST important journey start without them by your side?

From walking down the aisle holding your phoolon ki chadar to twinning to the T, you can bank on them for anything and you know it!

What’s more, your besties will drive away all those last-minute jitters as you walk towards bae – and these memories and pictures are for keeps too!

Cute Kids make the Cutest Bride Entry Ideas!

When you have a cuter than angel nephew or niece who loves you the most, your bride entry must include them!

Your cute angel can amp up the wedding pics with their expressions alone! Plus, they’re great with holding placards or flower baskets even twinning with you or the rest of your entry team.

Mera Pyara Bhaiya

You might be fighting over little things every other day, but when it comes to your wedding – your brother is rather emotional and even protective about you! (yeah, you know it even if he hides it well)

Plus, what good is he if he can’t take the weight of your paalki and that 100kg wedding lehenga?

Let aside all the bickering and imagine, who better than your brothers to lead you to your groom!

Parents and Daughters

Honestly, as the D day approaches, we girls tend to get more and more sentimental about our parents, don’t we!

Get your dad inspired and make your entry with your super dad who will win all hearts by riding his princess in on D day!

Or rope in your sweet Granny to walk you down the aisle. Choose what your heart really wants and you’ll cherish it forever!