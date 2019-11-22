Plants are a beautiful addition to beautify indoors as well as outdoors. However, they do not have to be green always to spruce up your home and garden decor. Unusual leaf colour, uncommon leaf shape, vibrant flowers and many such characteristics of various plants make them a great addition to winter colours for wonderful decoration.

Winter plants come in myriad shades like white, pink, purple, green and even burgundy red. Some contain beautiful blooms and some look striking even without blossoms. They look fantastic in pots or they can be planted in the garden to give a spectacular look to your home inside-out.

Here are a few plant ideas which you can grow and cherish around Christmas:

Poinsettia

Poinsettias are popularly potted plants, particularly during Christmas. They are a symbol of purity, providing beautiful hues to the surroundings. The plant normally blooms near Christmas as this finicky short-day plant require specific growing needs which this season provides perfectly. Poinsettia has the loveliest colour of leaves and it is really suitable for home décor around Christmas. To help the colourful leaves on this plant top, put it in a pot that is just as vibrant and eye-catching as the plant itself is.

Marigold

Marigolds are easy growing plants which come in a wide range of attractive colours, shapes and sizes. Velvety flowers of this plant ranging in colours from pale yellow to deep orange and ivory to rust, make a spectacular addition to your home during winter.

Christmas tree

Growing Christmas tree is a great way to commemorate a special winter season. And best of all, planting a Christmas tree is easy and fun. Grow your own Christmas tree during holiday season to look forward to years of enjoying the memories, as your tree will continue to grow and flourish. The plant looks so beautiful that you wish to grow and add a new Christmas tree every year.

Red and white rose plants

Red and white roses look very pretty when grown together. Get ready to grow them in your garden to spread versatility, beauty and fragrance all around. Come in a variety of forms from climbing roses to miniature rose plants, the two colours look mind-blowing when grown together.

Pansy

Pansies fill a pot very quickly with dense foliage and brightly coloured blooms. Winter pansies are quite popular for adding splashes of pleasant shades to cold and quiet season. With this flowering plant, there is no need to wait for spring to enjoy pretty hues in the form of colourful flowers. These low-growing flowers bloom for a long period of time and they come in a wide range of stunning hues.

Winter jasmine

It is a scrambling plant with yellow star-shaped leaves that can be tamed easily with wires or trellis as a climber. This plant gives a mind-blowing look to archways or just scrambling over low walls. They can also stand out in a snow-covered garden. Although, these are unscented flowers but they spread a beautiful hue to the surroundings.

These winter plants make a charismatic decoration with a natural element and are thus an important part of Christmas holiday season. With this green décor, your home will become a plant paradise for a long period of time even after the festivity is over.

These plants are must in your home if you want to enjoy your wintry life the most.