It is the season of whites. Shraddha Kapoor who is awaiting the release of her upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D, has been hitting the right notes in terms of fashion statements.

The Saaho actress shared a series of photographs on her official Instagram account dressed in variations of white dresses that look like perfect ‘welcome spring-summer outfits.’

In one, Shraddha is seen in a feathery ruffled white thigh-high dress with Buffon sleeves.

Pleated hair with minimal makeup and black stilettos add elegance to the casual look of the ensemble.

In another set, Shraddha is seen dressed in an eclectic mix of formal and casual wear. A yellow pleated skirt with a white top-blazer and nude pair of heels looks like the perfect comfortable summer outfit.

Shraddha parted her hair in the centre and wore a street-style chain around her neck.

Check out her complete look here;

View this post on Instagram ☀️ A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 17, 2020 at 7:20am PST

View this post on Instagram 🌻 A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 16, 2020 at 10:26pm PST

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D which is slated to release on 24 January 2020 with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.