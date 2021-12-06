Shikha Sinha presents 14 paintings with Abstract art at Gallery 1000A

Those who are admirers of arts and painting can visit Gallery 1000A which has organised a preview for the solo art exhibition called “Pierced by The Light of the Stars” by artist Shikha Sinha.

The exhibition started on December 1 and will continue till December 30th from 11 am till 7 pm onwards at Gallery 1000A -210 D, Old M B Road, Lado Sarai.

The Inauguration of the Art show was graced by many eminent artists and personalities Gallerist Shaji Punchathu, Artist Shikha Sinha, Artist Asit Kumar Patnaik, Shridhar Iyer, Adwaita Gadanayak Director General National Gallery of Modern Art, Shri Ashok Vajpayee, Georgina Maddox, Artist Tapan Dash, Priya Kapoor and Artist Manish Pushkale among others were present during the inauguration.

14 paintings have been presented in the gallery and all the paintings are abstract art.

The artist, Shikha Sinha, in her art has shown Human Psychology and Human thinking towards life.It took around 15 days to complete her one painting.

Sinha also does digital painting but all are in abstract art forms. This exhibition “Pierced by The Light of the Stars” illustrates the entire aspect of human life as viewed through a microlens. Shikha believed that everything in this world is abstract – and what we see is limited by the resources we have – whatever our internal and external organs feel,

“We feel our perception is limited by our physical being. To see beyond this point requires a depth of knowledge that is beyond the physical. As the sky has no shape, the birds that fly in the sky leave no marks of their passage,” says Sinha.

She has shown a highly diverse range of her engagement in creating visual, auditory, or performed artifacts that reflect her power of imagination and passion. She is a face that is now inspiring the new generation.

She is groomed by one of the great colleges namely the college of art and craft, Patna. She has got a B.F.A painting that makes her strong in her field. She has also been honored by awards namely Senior Fellowship Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, Junior Fellowship Ministry of H.R.D, Govt. of India.

Shikha has not only made her adherence and shown her talent in India but also shown her presence internationally. She has presented her talent in Indian Art Exhibition at Taman Ismail Marzuki organised by IAN in Jakarta, Indonesia,

The artist has also participated with her group in the International Film Festival, New Delhi, and another show as Mask, an international exhibition at Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi, and Perugia, Italy.

Besides, she has also exhibited her works in the first international Kala Mela, organized by Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi. She has worked in one of the shows named “Hold on Buddha Enlightened”.

Shikha has been honored with invitations as Chief judge of the panel at E.C.A admission in Jesus & Mary College, University of Delhi, Jury Painting Competition organised by Flora & Fauna, Patna, and many more such events.

She has also sprinkled her ambiance of being an artist in her live performances. These performances are real soothing an art form can give to a viewer.