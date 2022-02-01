Secret tricks for silky-smooth hands

The skin on our hands take the brunt of every chore—from taking care of the kids to washing dishes to weeding the garden. To make things worse, these tasks mean that you have to wash your hands frequently. All of this daily wear inevitably leads to your hands looking as though they belong to someone older than you are.

The soaps and other cleaning products we use today can cause your hands to look discolored, wrinkly, and rough. Luckily, there’s no need to worry. Use these extremely easy home remedies to get back the soft hands you once had!

Olive oil + sugar scrub

Put one teaspoon of sugar in the palm of your hand and slowly pour a tablespoon of olive oil. With your other palm, rub the two together for about 30 seconds. Wash off with warm water and pat dry. This moisturizes and hydrates skin cells as well as exfoliates, sloughing off rough old, dead cells.

Lemon + honey mask

Lemon contains citric acid, which gently lightens dark spots and discoloration on the skin. Honey contains antioxidants that slow down aging. And baking soda exfoliates dead skin, revealing new clear skin cells. Make a paste with two teaspoons each of lemon juice, baking soda, and honey, and apply it to your hands. Leave it on for 10 minutes, and wash off with warm water.



Fresh cream rub

Milk cream is high in fat content, which acts as a perfect moisturizer for rough skin. In addition, the lactic acid present exfoliates the dry skin while maintaining the pH level of the skin. Apply fresh cream on your palms, fingers, and all over your hands, leave on for 10 minutes and wash off with warm water.

Avocado mask

Avocado is rich in monounsaturated fats which are good for dry skin. What’s more, this fruit also contains high amounts of vitamins A, C, and E. Take the pulp out of a ripe avocado, add honey to it and mix well. Apply the mixture all over your hands, and leave it for 15 minutes before washing it off with warm water.



Overnight petroleum jelly treatment

After finishing off the day’s work, wash your hands with gentle soap and pat dry. Take a dollop of petroleum jelly and massage your hands for 30 seconds. Slip-on a pair of old, clean cotton socks and go off to bed. You will wake up the next morning with baby soft hands.