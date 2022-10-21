Diwali 2022: Skin care tips to look more gorgeous

In India, the festival season is in its charm on every corner, and everyone wants to look gorgeous and glowing. So it’s time to give attention to your skin health which is the only way to get the perfect tones and glow.

Sometimes we forget to remember this thing; in the busy schedule during festival season, that should not be avoided.

So if your question is, can I look more gorgeous this festive season? Then the answer is a big YES! A proper skin care plan, especially this festive season, can help you to get unique glowing skin.

Chaitanya Kenchammanahoskote, Founder of MayaMedi Spa, said, “It is extremely important for one to keep their skin moisturized and one should maintain their daily skin routine daily and not skip it. Using a good quality hydrating sheet mask is also a good way to prep your skin at home. Make sure to fulfill your daily quota of drinking 8 glasses of water as it will help in combating puffiness and bloating.”

She further added, “Skincare tools like Gua Sha and face cupping will also aid in depuffing and improving blood circulation. Prep your skin and make sure that there are no unclogged pores, exfoliate to make sure there is no dead dry skin and most importantly it should look hydrated.”

Apart from skincare, it is also essential one should not skip out on their exercise regime, as exercising helps removes all the bodily toxins and this helps in giving the skin a healthy glow.

Chaitanya also said, “at home it is very important to focus on your gut, adding digestive enzymes to your daily routine, to help your body digest all of that excess food to support your body’s digestion. Gut inflammation often occurs during the festive season due to sweets, oily food, alcohol, and late nights and it all eventually shows up on our skin. One must add fiber-rich foods to their plate and drink lots of water.”

Adding further to Chaitanya’s tips, Dr. Madhuri Agarwal, Founder of Yavana Skin Aesthetics said, “Glowing skin is achieved by a focused planned approach to skincare before the festivities. Look at the skincare issues and get a dermatologist to consult to build a simple skincare routine of cleansers, chemical exfoliants, serums, and sunscreens. These products can be customized as per your skin concerns and needs. Follow a disciplined lifestyle with diet and exercise care.”

She further added, “Don’t forget your body skin routine of exfoliation, moisturizing, and sunscreen. Dehydration can cause puffiness so drink adequate water and cut down on sodium-rich foods and salt intake, especially at the night. Reduce intake of alcohol and caffeine. Use cold water to wash your face and you can use ice-cold compresses too.”

Dr. Madhuri Agarwal also added that one must avoid home remedies especially closer to the festivities as they can often lead to skin disasters as many home ingredients have chemicals in them that can do more harm than good to the skin.

Here are some more easy tips by Hinaa Khan, Head of Education, Dermalogica India on how to take care of your skin and get a more gorgeous look:

Be hydrated and consume more water

Hydration is one of the important things to keep your skin healthy because it nourishes and flushes out the bad toxins from the body. The dehydration will make your skin dull and rough.

So consuming more water will help you stay hydrated, and your skin will glow naturally. An average of 3-liter water is always recommended for proper hydration. You can also use lukewarm water on your skin to prevent dryness and dehydration. Additionally one can always use a good toner to hydrate the skin with a water-based toning mist.

Prevent high GI foods and dairy products

You must avoid taking high glycemic index (Gl) foods, and dairy products as these products lead to acne skin. You can take these foods at a required or minimum limit according to your BMI or skin suitability. You can add on a protein-enriched and balanced diet rich in protein, vitamins, fiber foods, and more. These foods are essential to get glowing skin healthily.

Consume less alcohol

Control alcohol intake as it dehydrates the skin immediately, often leading to various skin infections and dry skin. You must consume a maximum of water during or after alcohol so that your skin stays hydrated and prevent any dullness or other harmful effects.

In addition, you can always try any overnight masque which gives a nourishing boost to your skin loaded with vitamins to renew and repair the skin effectively whilst you sleep.

Get at least seven to eight hours of sleep

Having a sleep of 7 to 8 hours is most important not only for your body but even for your skin relaxation. Whenever you sleep, it regenerates the collagen and repairs any available skin damage due to UV rays or other harmful effects. Proper sleep will help you to get healthy glowing skin.

Moreover, if your eyes become puffy & seem distressed you can use a good eye cream to prevent and repair any damage caused due to stress, late-night parties, and alcohol intake.



Avoid dust and pollution as far as possible

This festival season, it is always essential to protect your skin from being exposed to dust and pollutants from fire cracks. You can use DIY facemasks or any UV protector from a top brand while going outside that can help you to protect your skin against any harm. Don’t forget to double-cleanse your skin thoroughly to remove makeup & toxins from the skin.

So these are the essential and simple skin care tips that will help to get glowing and look more gorgeous during this festive season. You should also consult a skin expert if you really care about your beauty or skin-related problems.